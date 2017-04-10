Body of missing Pearl River man has b...

Body of missing Pearl River man has been at New Orleans coroner since March 22: report

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The body of a Pearl River man missing for a month has been at the Orleans Parish Coroner's office since March 22, WWL-TV reports . Gerald Oster Jr. died of natural causes but drug use is suspected of being a contributing factor, according to autopsy results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 43 min Regressive Progre... 20,959
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos Sat XTREME BIAS 3
New Orleans Christians Sat Saint Jesse 1
New to Louisiana Apr 12 Ljcwis63 1
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Apr 3 On The Hoof 3
Stephanie hayden ford Apr 3 Guest 1
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC