Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for April 30, 2017

K. Jean Ahwesh has joined Pennington Biomedical Research Foundation as vice president of development, building relationships with foundations and corporations in Louisiana and the United States to support the Pennington Biomedical Research Center's mission. Ahwesh was the senior-level transitional leader with the Association of Governing Boards and The Registry for College and University Presidents in Washington, D.C. She previously was the chief development officer and vice president for development and philanthropy at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.