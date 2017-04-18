Baton Rouge, New Orleans area Business Honors for April 26, 2017

James Ottea , a professor of entomology with the LSU College of Agriculture and a research scientist in the LSU AgCenter , received the distinguished achievement in teaching award from the southeastern branch of the Entomological Society of America . Blake Wilson , a former doctoral student recently hired as a field crop entomologist with the LSU AgCenter , received the Henry Comstock Award for an outstanding Ph.D. student.

