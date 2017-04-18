Authorities: Woman arrested in the stabbing of a teenager
A woman has been arrested after authorities say she stabbed a teenage boy during a heated argument in New Orleans. News outlets report 20-year-old Johanna Brown has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWL-AM New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coon Azz
|5 hr
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|16 hr
|Long distance
|3
|Brandy Jones
|Fri
|Poo-Bear
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Apr 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,971
|New Orleans Christians
|Apr 20
|Texas
|2
|Essencea s May Issue Unveils First-Ever Woke 10...
|Apr 17
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|Apr 15
|XTREME BIAS
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC