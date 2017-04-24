Authorities: 1 killed after New Orleans area police chase
Authorities in the New Orleans area they've arrested a man after he led police on a chase that ended with a collision that killed his passenger. News outlets report 36-year-old Royce James of Harvey was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated flight from an officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 min
|New york
|20,976
|Jazz festival
|5 hr
|Peggy
|1
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Tue
|Saul
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Apr 25
|RushFan666
|40
|Coon Azz
|Apr 24
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Apr 23
|Long distance
|3
|Brandy Jones
|Apr 21
|Poo-Bear
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC