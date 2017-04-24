Authorities: 1 killed after New Orlea...

Authorities: 1 killed after New Orleans area police chase

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Authorities in the New Orleans area they've arrested a man after he led police on a chase that ended with a collision that killed his passenger. News outlets report 36-year-old Royce James of Harvey was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated flight from an officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 min New york 20,976
Jazz festival 5 hr Peggy 1
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument Tue Saul 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Apr 25 RushFan666 40
Coon Azz Apr 24 Sneek Blee 6
Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes Apr 23 Long distance 3
Brandy Jones Apr 21 Poo-Bear 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,609,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC