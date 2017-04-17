Arrest made in Algiers stabbing that critically injured Gretna teen

New Orleans police booked Keith Bryant, 53, with aggravated battery after saying he was identified as the man who repeatedly stabbed a 17-year-old in the chest Friday night during a fight in the 800 block of Thayer Street in Algiers. New Orleans police have arrested a suspect they say repeatedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy in the chest last Friday night in Algiers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.