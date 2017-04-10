Armed men rob, shoot motorists stranded on I-10 over spillway
Three men were robbed, and one of them was shot, after their car broke down on Interstate 10 over the Bonnet Carre Spillway, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office. The three victims were on the shoulder of the road after to their vehicle stalled.
