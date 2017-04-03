Accused Memphis pimp 'Grape Terry' booked with sex trafficking in New Orleans East

Accused Memphis pimp Terry Gilliam, a 31-year-old also known as 'Grape Terry,' was booked Thursday with one count of human trafficking after authorities said he was using a 19-year-old woman to earn him money through prostitution at a New Orleans East motel. The money-making plans of an accused Memphis pimp known as 'Grape Terry' were stomped by a New Orleans sex trafficking task force, according to court documents detailing the man's arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.