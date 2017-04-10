Abortion clinic's closure leaves 3 providers in Louisiana
Abortion rights advocates say an abortion clinic in northwestern Louisiana has closed, leaving three other such clinics in the state. Owners of Bossier City Medical Suite could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
