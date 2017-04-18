A new chapter of 'who done it' authors form New Orleans sisterhood
Published and aspiring mystery writers from New Orleans, Metairie, Kenner, the West Bank, the River Parishes, the North Shore and Plaquemines joined together to create the first New Orleans chapter of Sisters in Crime. Sisters in Crime is the national mystery writers' organization founded by mystery writer Sara Paretsky.
