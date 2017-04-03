7th Ward man accused of child rape to stand trial in June

Previously convicted rapist Kenya McCall, 40, will stand trial June 27 on new accusations that he raped a 9-year-old houseguest twice on the same day in two different homes in November 2014. A 7th Ward man accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl twice in one day will face his second rape trial in 25 years on June 27, a New Orleans judge ruled Friday .

