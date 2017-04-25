3 dogs rescued from Bayou St. John house fire, New Orleans firefighters say
The New Orleans Fire Department put out a house fire Friday morning in the 900 block of North Dupre Street in the Bayou St. John neighborhood. Three dogs were rescued early Friday morning from a house fire in a two-story building in Bayou St. John, the New Orleans Fire Department said.
