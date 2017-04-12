12-year-old charged in rape of sister...

12-year-old charged in rape of sister; N.O. passes year's 50th murder: metro crime news

New Orleans surpassed its 50th homicide of 2017 and added two more, in the week that ended Sunday . That's more than a month ahead of last year's homicide pace.

