$100 million cancer treatment center coming to New Orleans
A Tennessee-based health care firm plans to develop a $100 million cancer treatment center in New Orleans, Greater New Orleans Inc. announced on Friday . The 30,000-square-space, to be called the Louisiana Proton Therapy Center, will be housed within the University Medical Center campus on Canal Street and provide an innovative alternative to radiation therapy for cancer patients.
