Worry over New Orleans security plan's future trumped by questions about its startup costs

14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The mass shooting on Bourbon Street after the Bayou Classic football game in November seemed more than enough reason to pump $40 million in public money into a next-stage, multifaceted strategy to make New Orleans safer. But the bellicosity of President Donald Trump's administration on criminal justice topics and uncertainty over what the next mayoral election may bring has cast a pall over what the plan's long-term consequences might turn out to be.

