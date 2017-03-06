Worry over New Orleans security plan's future trumped by questions about its startup costs
The mass shooting on Bourbon Street after the Bayou Classic football game in November seemed more than enough reason to pump $40 million in public money into a next-stage, multifaceted strategy to make New Orleans safer. But the bellicosity of President Donald Trump's administration on criminal justice topics and uncertainty over what the next mayoral election may bring has cast a pall over what the plan's long-term consequences might turn out to be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|1 hr
|Molly
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|1 hr
|USA Today
|23
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|19 hr
|JustSaying
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|looking for pain and Anxiety medications
|Mar 4
|fgty
|1
|Brandy Jones
|Mar 2
|Copper topper
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC