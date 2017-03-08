World's largest pasta bowl returns Ma...

World's largest pasta bowl returns March 17 to New Orleans

Each year, hundreds of people gather at the Hilton Riverside Grand Ballroom to dig into a giant bowl of pasta and kick off the pre-party of the annual Italian American Marching Club St. Joseph Parade. The pasta will be served on March 17 at noon from a bowl that stretches 8 feet wide and holds 500 pounds of pasta and more than 150 gallons of meatless gravy.

