Women accused of attacking couple in ...

Women accused of attacking couple in French Quarter, New Orleans police say

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Two women are accused of attacking a couple in the French Quarter early Thursday , according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victims told police they were walking back to their hotel "in the early morning hours" when they got into a verbal fight with two women in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,886
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Wed Hillary got thumped 37
the real truth about the jews Wed Sol Goldberg 3
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Wed whisker biscuit 10
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Tue Molly 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Mar 7 JustSaying 1
looking for pain and Anxiety medications Mar 4 fgty 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,112 • Total comments across all topics: 279,439,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC