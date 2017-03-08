Women accused of attacking couple in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
Two women are accused of attacking a couple in the French Quarter early Thursday , according to the New Orleans Police Department. The victims told police they were walking back to their hotel "in the early morning hours" when they got into a verbal fight with two women in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.
