Woman arrested in September 2015 death of man crushed under truck

A 56-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of negligent homicide Tuesday , more than a year and a half after police say she lost control of her car, striking a truck that flipped on top of a man who died from his injuries, according to the NOPD. Annie Hooper was arrested by the NOPD's Violent Offender Warrant Squad in the 1500 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.

