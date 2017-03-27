Woman arrested in September 2015 death of man crushed under truck
A 56-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of negligent homicide Tuesday , more than a year and a half after police say she lost control of her car, striking a truck that flipped on top of a man who died from his injuries, according to the NOPD. Annie Hooper was arrested by the NOPD's Violent Offender Warrant Squad in the 1500 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey.
