'We' Circle? Readers imagine new New Orleans monuments
With the city of New Orleans preparing to move the statue of Robert E. Lee from its perch, we asked readers to reimagine Lee Circle. Dozens of you responded with thoughtful, creative ideas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|WPWW
|20,933
|unsafe people, new orleans has violent crime th...
|Sat
|Thomas
|1
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|Jamie Dundee
|6
|Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood
|Mar 22
|jim thompson
|1
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Mar 17
|Ebj522
|12
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Mar 15
|Thomas
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC