Walt Green last of all 3 U.S Attorneys in Louisiana to announce resignation

With Monday's announcement that Baton Rouge-based U.S. Attorney Walt Green has resigned, all three Louisiana-based U.S. Attorneys have announced their departures following last week's call for mass resignations by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. "I wish to thank my incredible staff and law enforcement family for all their support over the years as I respectfully submit my resignation as United States Attorney," Green said in a news release stating that his resignation was effective as of Friday of last week.

