Video shows 'person of interest' in murder of Ciara McElveen, New Orleans police say
Newly released surveillance footage shows a man police are calling a "person of interest" in the Feb. 27 murder of Ciara McElveen. The video shows the driver getting into and out of a vehicle that matches descriptions provided by witnesses to the killing, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
