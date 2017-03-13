Video shows 'person of interest' in m...

Video shows 'person of interest' in murder of Ciara McElveen, New Orleans police say

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Newly released surveillance footage shows a man police are calling a "person of interest" in the Feb. 27 murder of Ciara McElveen. The video shows the driver getting into and out of a vehicle that matches descriptions provided by witnesses to the killing, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr WPWW 20,896
a tattooist named hook Mar 10 nutty as a squirr... 1
new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf... Mar 10 DumbAzz 2
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Mar 8 Hillary got thumped 37
the real truth about the jews Mar 8 Sol Goldberg 3
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Mar 8 whisker biscuit 10
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar 7 Molly 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,531,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC