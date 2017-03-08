US attorney in New Orleans, an Obama ...

US attorney in New Orleans, an Obama appointee, resigns

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Kenneth Polite did not say why he's leaving, but it's routine for U.S. attorneys to offer resignations after a new president is elected. President Barack Obama nominated Polite in 2013 to replace Jim Letten, who resigned after two of his top deputies acknowledged posting anonymous comments at Nola.com ' The Times-Picayune about cases their office had handled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a tattooist named hook 1 hr nutty as a squirr... 1
new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf... 14 hr DumbAzz 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr jersey city 20,887
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Wed Hillary got thumped 37
the real truth about the jews Wed Sol Goldberg 3
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Wed whisker biscuit 10
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Mar 7 Molly 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,321 • Total comments across all topics: 279,460,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC