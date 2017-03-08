US attorney in New Orleans, an Obama appointee, resigns
Kenneth Polite did not say why he's leaving, but it's routine for U.S. attorneys to offer resignations after a new president is elected. President Barack Obama nominated Polite in 2013 to replace Jim Letten, who resigned after two of his top deputies acknowledged posting anonymous comments at Nola.com ' The Times-Picayune about cases their office had handled.
