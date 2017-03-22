Uptown surgeon Sadeghi found not guilty in video voyeurism case

Uptown plastic surgeon Dr. Alireza Sadeghi, 41, was found not guilty Wednesday of four counts of video voyeurism by a New Orleans jury that deliberated about 90 minutes. Uptown plastic surgeon Dr. Alireza Sadeghi was found not guilty of four counts of video voyeurism Wednesday after a jury deliberated about 90 minutes at New Orleans' criminal courthouse.

