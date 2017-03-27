UNCF New Orleans Mayor's Masked Ball raises $1.7 million for deserving students
The more than 1,000 who attended the UNCF New Orleans Mayor's Masked Ball on March 18 included who's who of business, civic and education leaders. The party, emceed by native New Orleanians, ESPN anchor Stan Verrett and Fox News anchor Arthel Neville, attracted these UNCF supporters for a great cause: education.
