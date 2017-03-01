Twenty One Pilots bring the fun to New Orleans
When Twenty One Pilots name was called at the Grammy Awards just weeks ago when Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun won their first for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, the pair stood and immediately began taking off their pants. The reason, Joseph explained, was that, years ago, they'd watched the Grammys at home in a rental house in their underwear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Granny is a fruit...
|20,865
|Brandy Jones
|14 hr
|Copper topper
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|2
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|9
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|5
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|2
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Opk513
|9
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC