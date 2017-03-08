Triple shooting in Gentilly leaves 1 ...

Triple shooting in Gentilly leaves 1 dead, NOPD says

Three people were shot Friday morning in the 4200 block of Touro Street, New Orleans police said. One person was killed and two more injured Friday morning in a shooting in the Gentilly area, New Orleans police said.

