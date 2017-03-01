Transgender woman among 4 killed in violent week: New Orleans area crime news
A transgender woman stabbed to death Monday in New Orleans was among four people killed in metro area violence the week that ended Sunday . The woman was the second transgender woman killed in less than 48 hours, though authorities said they did not have evidence the incidents were connected.
