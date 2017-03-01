Transgender woman among 4 killed in v...

Transgender woman among 4 killed in violent week: New Orleans area crime news

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A transgender woman stabbed to death Monday in New Orleans was among four people killed in metro area violence the week that ended Sunday . The woman was the second transgender woman killed in less than 48 hours, though authorities said they did not have evidence the incidents were connected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 39 min Now_What- 20,876
looking for pain and Anxiety medications Sat fgty 1
Brandy Jones Mar 2 Copper topper 1
the real truth about the jews Mar 1 fuckyoface 2
young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12) Mar 1 fuckyoface 9
Katie MacDougall (Aug '16) Mar 1 fuckyoface 5
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Mar 1 fuckyoface 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC