Topgolf venue proposed for New Orleans along Interstate 10

Topgolf, a driving range and entertainment venue operator, is targeting the former Times-Picayune building on Howard Avenue for a possible New Orleans location as part of a nationwide company expansion, according to a letter sent to neighboring property owners. The Dallas-based company announced last year it was considering the New Orleans and Baton Rouge markets among other metro areas to develop new Topgolf locations.

