Topgolf venue proposed for New Orleans along Interstate 10
Topgolf, a driving range and entertainment venue operator, is targeting the former Times-Picayune building on Howard Avenue for a possible New Orleans location as part of a nationwide company expansion, according to a letter sent to neighboring property owners. The Dallas-based company announced last year it was considering the New Orleans and Baton Rouge markets among other metro areas to develop new Topgolf locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|the real truth about the jews
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|2
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|9
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|5
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Wed
|fuckyoface
|2
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Feb 25
|Opk513
|9
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC