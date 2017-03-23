Top Taco 2017 in New Orleans: Photo gallery

The first ever Top Taco event featuring creatively made tacos and unique variations on tequila drinks took place at Spanish Plaza along the Mississippi River next to the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk in New Orleans on Thursday . Live music from bands such as Otra, Los Poboycitos, and Mariachi Jalisco Us, and others, along with dozens of local restaurants and bars gathered along the river to raise money for One Heart NOLA , which helps families and children in crisis.

