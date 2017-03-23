Top Taco 2017 in New Orleans: Photo g...

Top Taco 2017 in New Orleans: Photo gallery

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The first ever Top Taco event featuring creatively made tacos and unique variations on tequila drinks took place at Spanish Plaza along the Mississippi River next to the Outlet Collection at Riverwalk in New Orleans on Thursday . Live music from bands such as Otra, Los Poboycitos, and Mariachi Jalisco Us, and others, along with dozens of local restaurants and bars gathered along the river to raise money for One Heart NOLA , which helps families and children in crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Buck Rohde 20,926
Katie MacDougall (Aug '16) Wed Jamie Dundee 6
Chess Gotti BBQ and Seafood Wed jim thompson 1
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Mar 17 Ebj522 12
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? Mar 15 Anonymous 1
new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf... Mar 15 Thomas 3
On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should... Mar 15 Dr Janus 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,426 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC