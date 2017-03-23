| Times-Picayune wins journalism awards in AP contest
The Times-Picayune journalists received more than 20 awards in the 2016 Mississippi-Louisiana Associated Press contest Saturday , for coverage ranging from a disappearing coastal community in Louisiana to New Orleans' gun violence. Staff members received awards in categories ranging from breaking news, investigative reporting and opinion columns to sports, photography and newspaper design.
