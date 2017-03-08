'This is shocking': Mother, 2 young sons dead in Gentilly shooting
Even in a city familiar with gun violence, it was a murder that rattled police and tore apart a family: A mother and her two young sons were found dead inside their Gentilly home early Friday morning following a quadruple shooting that left her 12-year-old daughter wounded. Family and the Orleans Parish Coroner identified the deceased as Monique Smith, 30; Justin Simms, 10; and Jumyrin Smith, 6. Smith's cousin, Meldricka Reddicks, identified the fourth victim as Smith's 12-year-old daughter A'Miya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|jersey city
|20,889
|a tattooist named hook
|10 hr
|nutty as a squirr...
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|23 hr
|DumbAzz
|2
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Wed
|Hillary got thumped
|37
|the real truth about the jews
|Wed
|Sol Goldberg
|3
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Wed
|whisker biscuit
|10
|Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring
|Mar 7
|Molly
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC