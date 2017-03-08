'This is shocking': Mother, 2 young s...

'This is shocking': Mother, 2 young sons dead in Gentilly shooting

Read more: NOLA.com

Even in a city familiar with gun violence, it was a murder that rattled police and tore apart a family: A mother and her two young sons were found dead inside their Gentilly home early Friday morning following a quadruple shooting that left her 12-year-old daughter wounded. Family and the Orleans Parish Coroner identified the deceased as Monique Smith, 30; Justin Simms, 10; and Jumyrin Smith, 6. Smith's cousin, Meldricka Reddicks, identified the fourth victim as Smith's 12-year-old daughter A'Miya.

