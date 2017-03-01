The official sandwich of New Orleans
An artist's rendition of the scene inside the Haymarket, uh, restaurant when the official sandwich was served to women drinking there in 1914. In the hierarchy of New Orleans sandwiches, there's the po-boy, the muffuletta then everything else.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 min
|Jersey city
|20,873
|looking for pain and Anxiety medications
|Sat
|fgty
|1
|Brandy Jones
|Mar 2
|Copper topper
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|2
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|9
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|5
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC