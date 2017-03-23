The New Orleans Bourbon Festival: a w...

The New Orleans Bourbon Festival: a whiskey wonderland

Greeting visitors at the door of the first ever Bourbon Festival on Friday night was an army of the cutest little brandy snifters you ever saw. Beyond the door was a whiskey wonderland, where distillery representatives eagerly splashed their product into the bellies of everyone's tiny brandy snifters as they wandered among the sampling booths, bathed in the dulcet music of New Orleans piano master Matt Lemmler.

