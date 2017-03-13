The nearly blind man who gave New Orleans its art museum

The Dec. 16, 1911, issue of The Daily Picayune heralded the opening and dedication of the Isaac Delgado Museum of Art; the Dec. 17 issue of the same paper carried more than a page of type and pictures about the event. The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us.

