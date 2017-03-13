The nearly blind man who gave New Orleans its art museum
The Dec. 16, 1911, issue of The Daily Picayune heralded the opening and dedication of the Isaac Delgado Museum of Art; the Dec. 17 issue of the same paper carried more than a page of type and pictures about the event. The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|25 min
|mexico
|20,909
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|2 hr
|LAsweetpotatoes
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|13 hr
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|14 hr
|Dr Janus
|1
|a tattooist named hook
|Mar 10
|nutty as a squirr...
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 8
|Hillary got thumped
|37
|the real truth about the jews
|Mar 8
|Sol Goldberg
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC