The nearly blind man who gave New Orl...

The nearly blind man who gave New Orleans its art museum

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The Dec. 16, 1911, issue of The Daily Picayune heralded the opening and dedication of the Isaac Delgado Museum of Art; the Dec. 17 issue of the same paper carried more than a page of type and pictures about the event. The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 25 min mexico 20,909
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? 2 hr LAsweetpotatoes 1
new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf... 13 hr Thomas 3
On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should... 14 hr Dr Janus 1
a tattooist named hook Mar 10 nutty as a squirr... 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Mar 8 Hillary got thumped 37
the real truth about the jews Mar 8 Sol Goldberg 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,320 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC