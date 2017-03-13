The Latest: Engines roar as PT boat back on home water

CORRECTS BOAT NUMBER TO 305, NOT 105 - Members of the media sit on a gun turret during a media ride Thursday, March 16, 2017, on the PT 305, which was restored by the National WWII Museum, on Lake Pontchartrain, where she was originally tested by Higgins Industries more than 70 years ago, in New Orleans, Thursday, March 16, 2017. The U.S. Navy PT boat that sank three vessels and saw action in Europe in World War II is back in New Orleans where it was built, what historians describe as the nation's only fully restored combat ship of that type from the era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.