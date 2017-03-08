The Axman of New Orleans: When Death showed a taste for jazz

An editorial cartoon in the March 19, 1919, edition of The Times-Picayune, depicting the scene in New Orleans of the night before, when a person claiming to be a serial killer known as The Axman said he would spare anyone who had a jazz band playing in their home at 12:15 a.m. The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us. Today, the series continues with real story behind New Orleans' much-mythologized Axman slayings.

