The Axman of New Orleans: When Death ...

The Axman of New Orleans: When Death showed a taste for jazz

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

An editorial cartoon in the March 19, 1919, edition of The Times-Picayune, depicting the scene in New Orleans of the night before, when a person claiming to be a serial killer known as The Axman said he would spare anyone who had a jazz band playing in their home at 12:15 a.m. The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us. Today, the series continues with real story behind New Orleans' much-mythologized Axman slayings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf... 5 hr DumbAzz 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr jersey city 20,887
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Wed Hillary got thumped 37
the real truth about the jews Wed Sol Goldberg 3
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Wed whisker biscuit 10
Grand Isle Police Dept is Hiring Tue Molly 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Mar 7 JustSaying 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 279,451,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC