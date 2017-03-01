The appropriately muddled history of the Sazerac cocktail in New Orleans
Item reporter Lee Davis, left, enjoys a Sazerac with mixologists Aristide Martin, left, and Andrew Daroca on opening day of the Sazerac Bar upon its 1949 relocation to the Roosevelt Hotel. Before its mvoe, the bar upheld a 99-year tradition of serving women drinks only on Mardi Gras day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|50 min
|nyy
|20,875
|looking for pain and Anxiety medications
|Sat
|fgty
|1
|Brandy Jones
|Mar 2
|Copper topper
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|2
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|9
|Katie MacDougall (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|5
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Mar 1
|fuckyoface
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC