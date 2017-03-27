Suspect in fatal shooting on Foucher ...

Suspect in fatal shooting on Foucher Street arrested in California, police say

The suspect in a shooting that left a man dead on Foucher Street in the Milan neighborhood in November has been arrested on a murder charge in California, New Orleans police said. Bryan "Butter" Rogers, 31, was arrested Friday, March 24, in Sacramento, Calif., through collaboration of the NOPD Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals service, according to a NOPD report.

