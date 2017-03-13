Suspect arrested in 7th Ward fatal shooting of reality TV star Toya Wright's brothers
Antoine Edwards, 31, was booked March 9 with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of brothers Ryan and Joshua Johnson in the 7th Ward on July 31, 2016. New Orleans police have arrested a suspect in last July's double-slaying in the 7th Ward of two brothers of reality television personality Toya Wright.
