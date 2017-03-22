Solar panels lighting up New Orleans East
In New Orleans East, at least 2,150 homes have solar energy, and several homeowners are landing the panels at little or no initial cost. "One single panel like that we don't have to use any other energy from the roof to make the water heater work and so it's a big saving to us," said Anthony Giuseppe Tran, the parish coordinator for the church.
