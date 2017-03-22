Solar panels lighting up New Orleans ...

Solar panels lighting up New Orleans East

12 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

In New Orleans East, at least 2,150 homes have solar energy, and several homeowners are landing the panels at little or no initial cost. "One single panel like that we don't have to use any other energy from the roof to make the water heater work and so it's a big saving to us," said Anthony Giuseppe Tran, the parish coordinator for the church.

