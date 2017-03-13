Shooting death in Algiers happened during argument, NOPD says

New Orleans police responding to simultaneous reports of a disturbance and shots fired arrived to a crime scene early Friday to find an unresponsive man lying face-up in the parking lot of an Algiers strip mall, authorities said. Officer Juan Barnes, a spokesman for the New Orleans Police Department , said someone reported about 5:40 a.m. an argument occurred at the same time gunfire broke out.

