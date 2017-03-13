Sheriff: 4 shot or stabbed at Louisiana apartments
Three people were shot to death and a fourth fatally stabbed at an apartment complex in suburban New Orleans early Wednesday, authorities said. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office got a call around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday from a woman who said she'd been shot.
