Second transgender woman killed in Ne...

Second transgender woman killed in New Orleans over weekend

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A transgender woman was fatally stabbed in the 7th ward of New Orleans over the weekend, local news media report that this is the second transgender woman killed within the week. The Advocate in New Orleans reports that Ciara McElveen was identified by LGBT Rights groups as the victim of the fatal stabbing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,859
the real truth about the jews 17 hr fuckyoface 2
young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12) 17 hr fuckyoface 9
Katie MacDougall (Aug '16) 17 hr fuckyoface 5
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 17 hr fuckyoface 2
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Feb 25 Opk513 9
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Feb 22 upper city rescue... 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,250,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC