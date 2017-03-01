Second transgender woman killed in New Orleans over weekend
A transgender woman was fatally stabbed in the 7th ward of New Orleans over the weekend, local news media report that this is the second transgender woman killed within the week. The Advocate in New Orleans reports that Ciara McElveen was identified by LGBT Rights groups as the victim of the fatal stabbing.
