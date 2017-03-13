Scoot: The beginning of an honest conversation about what creates young criminal
What started as a discussion on the show about how society is no longer shocked by 12-year-olds using a gun in an attempt to rob a couple in a prominent section of uptown New Orleans evolved into the beginning of an honest conversation about how young people become young criminals. A call from a listener named Carl allowed me to lead the conversation down a new path.
