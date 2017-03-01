Purse snatching reported in New Orlea...

Purse snatching reported in New Orleans East Saturday

13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A woman reported her purse stolen by two men who asked for a cigarette Saturday evening in New Orleans East. The victim, a 36-year-old woman, told officers she was standing in the 12300 block of the North Interstate 10 Service Road just before 7 p.m. when two men walked over.

