PT boat that saw WWII combat restored, back in Louisiana
A PT boat that sank three vessels in World War II and has since been painstakingly restored is back on a waterway near New Orleans, where it was built and tested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Vato Loco
|20,918
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|18 hr
|Roger DAquin
|11
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Wed
|LAsweetpotatoes
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Wed
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|Wed
|Dr Janus
|1
|a tattooist named hook
|Mar 10
|nutty as a squirr...
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 8
|Hillary got thumped
|37
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC