Police: New Orleans man arrested on contractor fraud in Baton Rouge
A New Orleans man is accused of contractor fraud after abandoning a roofing project after accepting $4,200 from the homeowner, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department report. The resident told police that 47-year-old Melvin Hendricks agreed to replace the roof on a flooded Baton Rouge home on Oct. 24, but that Hendricks never started the project after accepting $4,200, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|HELL YEAH
|20,923
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Fri
|Ebj522
|12
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|new orleans is new jack city. it truly is unsaf...
|Mar 15
|Thomas
|3
|On UNO Privateers: the horn toad says we should...
|Mar 15
|Dr Janus
|1
|a tattooist named hook
|Mar 10
|nutty as a squirr...
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Mar 8
|Hillary got thumped
|37
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC