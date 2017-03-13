Police: New Orleans man arrested on contractor fraud in Baton Rouge

A New Orleans man is accused of contractor fraud after abandoning a roofing project after accepting $4,200 from the homeowner, according to a Baton Rouge Police Department report. The resident told police that 47-year-old Melvin Hendricks agreed to replace the roof on a flooded Baton Rouge home on Oct. 24, but that Hendricks never started the project after accepting $4,200, according to the report.

