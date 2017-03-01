Police brothers guide marching band t...

Police brothers guide marching band to success

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MyHighPlains.com

Officer James Caire, a 20-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, is monitoring the percussionists and snapping his fingers to keep them in rhythm. Across the high school band room stands Caire's younger brother, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyHighPlains.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 min democrat 20,867
Brandy Jones 23 hr Copper topper 1
the real truth about the jews Mar 1 fuckyoface 2
young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12) Mar 1 fuckyoface 9
Katie MacDougall (Aug '16) Mar 1 fuckyoface 5
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Mar 1 fuckyoface 2
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Feb 25 Opk513 9
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC