'Person of interest' sought in Algiers fatal shooting, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police are looking for a man they are calling a "person of interest" in a March 17 shooting in Algiers that left a 37-year-old father of three dead. Curtis Delmore Jr., 22, is not wanted in connection with the murder but is believed to have information regarding the shooting, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
