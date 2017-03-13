Owen Courreges: New Orleans' removal of Robert E. Lee, P.G.T....

After protests over the election of Donald J. Trump as President on Wednesday evening, a city employee begins pressure washing a "Black Power" slogan from the Robert E. Lee monument in New Orleans on Thursday morning. Mayor Mitch Landrieu's plans to remove monuments to Robert E. Lee, P.G.T. Beauregard and Jefferson Davis had benefited from a temporary reprieve while an appeal was argued in the U.S. Fifth Circuit.

